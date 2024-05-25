Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.59) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 959 ($12.19).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 783.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). In other news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 18,696 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,740.32). Insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.