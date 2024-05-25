Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.
Tharisa Stock Up 0.9 %
Tharisa stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market capitalization of £229.38 million, a P/E ratio of 364.29 and a beta of 0.98.
Tharisa Company Profile
