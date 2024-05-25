Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

Tharisa Stock Up 0.9 %

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68. The company has a market capitalization of £229.38 million, a P/E ratio of 364.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

