JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ONT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.86).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of £951.44 million, a PE ratio of -580.53 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 279 ($3.55).

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,267.56). In related news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,746.11). Also, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,267.56). Insiders purchased 63,021 shares of company stock worth $7,505,560 over the last three months. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.