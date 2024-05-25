JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

ONT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.45) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.86).

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 110.30 ($1.40) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of £951.44 million, a PE ratio of -580.53 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 279 ($3.55).

Insider Transactions at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,267.56). In related news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,746.11). Also, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera purchased 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £49,778.92 ($63,267.56). Insiders purchased 63,021 shares of company stock worth $7,505,560 over the last three months. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.