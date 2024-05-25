Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 216

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on SBRE
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sabre Insurance Group
In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total value of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98). In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98). Also, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,786.99). Insiders have acquired 3,218 shares of company stock worth $568,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Insurance Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.