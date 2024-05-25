Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on the stock.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 200.15. The stock has a market cap of £687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 7.22%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8,518.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serica Energy

Serica Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($44,674.63). 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

