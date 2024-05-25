Regional REIT’s (RGL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 22.90 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.36 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

