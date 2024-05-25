United Utilities Group’s (UU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.63) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.81) on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 896.76 ($11.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,048.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,056.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,389.47, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 26,315.79%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

See Also

