Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,100 ($64.82) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,600 ($45.75). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.21) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($58.46) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.04) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
