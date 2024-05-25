Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

LON MKS opened at GBX 299.20 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.46. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.