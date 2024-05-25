Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.58) target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 304.29 ($3.87).
Get Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.