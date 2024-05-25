Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The firm has a market cap of £85.04 million, a PE ratio of 265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.95 ($0.19).
About Rockhopper Exploration
