Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration stock opened at GBX 13.28 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The firm has a market cap of £85.04 million, a PE ratio of 265.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.95 ($0.19).

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.