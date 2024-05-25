IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IntegraFin
IntegraFin Price Performance
IntegraFin Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.