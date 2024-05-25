IntegraFin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

IntegraFin Price Performance

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

LON IHP opened at GBX 358 ($4.55) on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 358.50 ($4.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.71. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,376.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

