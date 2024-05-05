Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. 13,324,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,805. The company has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

