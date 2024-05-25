Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,325 ($29.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.05) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($28.79).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,927.42%.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
