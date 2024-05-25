Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,325 ($29.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.05) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.00) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,265 ($28.79).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,936 ($24.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,006 ($25.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,806.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,819.41. The company has a market capitalization of £16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 22.45 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,927.42%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

