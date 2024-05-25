Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,148 ($14.59) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.15) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 959 ($12.19).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.85) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,740.32). Also, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

