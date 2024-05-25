JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 340

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($3.91).

MAB opened at GBX 301 ($3.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.44. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

