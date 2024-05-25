Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 39 ($0.50) price target on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.42.
About Sovereign Metals
