Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 39 ($0.50) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. Sovereign Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.42.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

