U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW remained flat at $2.68 during trading hours on Friday. 26,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,463. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

