Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 14,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,801. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,600.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Featured Articles

