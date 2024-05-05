Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

