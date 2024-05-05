Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Allot Communications stock remained flat at $2.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,830. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

