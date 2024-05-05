StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 736,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

