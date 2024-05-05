Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.