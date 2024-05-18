Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 2,189,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,331,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,319 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $430,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at $89,848,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,946 shares of company stock worth $3,238,953 in the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.