Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.60

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 161329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.