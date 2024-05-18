Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.