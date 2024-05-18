Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $96.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $104.76.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

