Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $807.28

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $807.28.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $716.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $753.36 and a 200-day moving average of $713.00. ServiceNow has a one year low of $428.97 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

