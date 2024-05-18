Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,065,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,769,000 after buying an additional 84,823 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 95,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,695. The stock has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

