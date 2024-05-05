Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.31.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.48 and a 12-month high of C$101.63. The firm has a market cap of C$49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2554672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

