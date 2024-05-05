Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 220,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 108.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

