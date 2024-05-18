Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 566,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 98.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,019. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $480.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.