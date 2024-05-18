Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of Dorian LPG worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 451,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

