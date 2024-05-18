Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Wolfspeed worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after buying an additional 78,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,657. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.