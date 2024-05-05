Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $295.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.