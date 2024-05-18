Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. 1,422,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,199. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

