Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.44. 2,054,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.19.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

