Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $17,518,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,813,000 after buying an additional 170,317 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,593.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 128,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 122,096 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.68. 987,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

