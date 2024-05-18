Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.4 %

BWA stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,255,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,269. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

