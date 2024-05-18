Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after acquiring an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 891.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after buying an additional 259,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,899. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

