Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,494 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after buying an additional 1,685,412 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,331,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 581,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,172. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

