Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,884 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 107.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 55,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,140. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $196.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

