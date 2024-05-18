Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after buying an additional 597,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.50. 6,179,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,325,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

