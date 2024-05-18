95,370 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 95,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 8,138,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

