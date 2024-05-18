HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,271. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.50.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

