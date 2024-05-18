Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,149,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

EXR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. 566,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

