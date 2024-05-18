Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,093 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,212,000 after purchasing an additional 463,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after buying an additional 283,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.93. 1,332,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,008. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

