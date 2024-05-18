Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 10,353 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,353 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 442,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.