MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,749.17. The stock had a trading volume of 274,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,526.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,572.62.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,820.38.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

