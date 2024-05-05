Senior’s (SNR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 168 ($2.11) price target on the stock.

Senior Stock Down 2.2 %

Senior stock opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,394.29, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184 ($2.31).

Senior Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Activity at Senior

About Senior

In other Senior news, insider David Squires sold 266,257 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £460,624.61 ($578,601.44). 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

