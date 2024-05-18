RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Dundas Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of RB Global worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 650,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

